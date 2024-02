Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut rarely appreciates the work of her peers in the film industry. She has always been quick to call out people and criticize them. Hence, whenever she decides to appreciate someone, especially from Bollywood, it certainly takes everyone by surprise. However, the person she has once again appreciated has been celebrated by the Manikarnika actress in the past as well. It seems that while Kangana is not too fond of Bollywood, she surely seems to be smitten by this actress in question. We are talking about none other than Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, whose beauty Kangana has recently described as divine. Also Read - Ankita Lokhande reacts to her fights with Vicky Jain on TV; says 'It’s painful to...'

Kangana Ranaut adores Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's beauty in her recent post

Kangana Ranaut took to her Instagram story and posted the image below. In the post, you can see a picture of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan from the film Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam. It goes without saying that Aishwarya looked extremely mesmerizing in the Sanjay Leela Bhansali film. Kangana posted the screenshot and captioned the image as 'Appreciation post for Aish's divine beauty.' Check out the image below.

As soon as Kangana posted the above image, netizens were quick to react, stating why the actress, who hardly appreciates anyone from Bollywood, is praising Aishwarya's beauty. While some said that Kangana wants to mend ways with people before her upcoming film Emergency releases, others thought that maybe her admiration for the evergreen beauty is indeed genuine. Check out the reactions below.

Let us tell you, this is not the first time that Kangana Ranaut has praised Aishwarya's beauty. In the past too, the actress has been vocal about her admiration towards the divine beauty. Last year, Kangana shared a clip from the film Ponniyin Selvan: I which featured Aishwarya Rai. The actress wrote, 'Bollywood lyricists have written enough about sixteen-year-old ages but failed to harness the subtle undercurrent of sensuality, sexuality, and seduction in a woman in her forties/fifties because she is not only beautiful but also smart and experienced... a lethal combination. Two full moons.'

Well, it's clear that while Kangana Ranaut may not be too fond of Bollywood, she certainly is a big admirer of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan like the rest of the world. It would be interesting to see if the Umrao Jaan actress responds to the Queen's post or not.