Kangana Ranaut's post on Ketan Agarwal murder case goes VIRAL, focuses on modern relationships: 'Live a conservative life'

Kangana Ranaut has weighed in on the Ketan Agarwal murder case after reports linked accused Siya Goyal and Chetan Chaudhary through an alleged secret marriage. While police say there's no evidence to confirm the claim so far, the actor-MP used the controversy to share a strong message on relationships, career, and life, Here's what she said.

Kangana Ranaut's post on Ketan Agarwal murder case goes VIRAL, focuses on modern relationships: 'Live a conservative life'

Actress and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut has weighed in on the Ketan Agarwal murder case, especially after rumors surfaced that accused Siya Goyal and Chetan Chaudhary were secretly married before Agarwal’s death. The case, which the Pune Rural Police are still investigating, has drawn national headlines and Kangana didn’t miss her chance to share her thoughts online. She posted a long message addressing dating culture and how in her view, too many young people get lost in endless scrolling on WhatsApp or Instagram, chasing validation on dating apps, drifting through 'benching, ghosting,' partying, taking drugs, or obsessing over fleeting relationships. She called these things distractions and said that no matter how much people do them, it never feels like enough.

Taking it further, Kangana linked this pattern to the current case. She wrote, “Passion without a goal or a purpose will find many such random self-destructive expressions, that's why obsession is important but with your career or some skill.” Her advice to young people, put your energy into something that actually builds you up. Think openly, but live with more discipline. “That way you can avoid jail, boredom, negativity, depression, and a lot of other disasters,” she said.

The Secret Marriage Angle

Reports have claimed that Siya Goyal and Chetan Chaudhary secretly married before Ketan Agarwal was allegedly killed at Lohagad Fort, citing WhatsApp messages and other digital evidence pulled from their phones. Police are still looking into this relationship as a potential motive but the Pune Rural Police have shot down the marriage rumor for now. Superintendent Sandeep Singh Gill told The Free Press Journal, “There’s no evidence right now that Siya Goyal and Chetan Chaudhary were married. We’re still checking where this rumor started. If we do find proof, we’ll let the media know.”

Where Kangana Stands

This isn’t Kangana’s first comment on the case, earlier she said that you can’t just blame the parents when things go wrong, and instead pointed to individual choices and wider social influences.

What's The Siya, Ketan and Chetan Case?

Ketan Agarwal, a businessman, was allegedly murdered at Lohagad Fort. Siya Goyal and Chetan Chaudhary are among the accused. Police are digging through chats, calls, and other digital clues, trying to figure out the motive and the story behind the killing. The case has triggered all sorts of debates online about youth, relationships, and crime which is exactly why Kangana spoke up in the first place as for the secret marriage claims, it's not proven yet. Police are still digging, trying to sort fact from rumor. The Ketan Agarwal case is ongoing.

What's Going On For Kangana In Work Front?

On the work front, Kangana was last seen in Bharat Bhagya Vidhata and is set to star in Queen 2 next.

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.

