Kangana Ranaut's movie Queen released in 2014. Directed by Vikas Bahl, the movie was loved by everyone. From its storyline to Kangana Ranaut's performance, Queen became an iconic film that is still remembered by the masses. The story revolved around a sweet girl from Delhi who is deeply in love with a boy named Vijay. All is well between the two until he goes abroad. He is her fiance but a day before the wedding, he says that he cannot marry her as she has small town vibes and now he is an NRI. She then goes on her honeymoon alone and explores a new side of herself. She gets a sense of freedom and understand how to live life to the fullest. The story was loved by all, so much that there's still a demand for Queen 2 after a decade of its release. Well, much to the delight of the fans, Vikas Bahl revealed that Queen 2 is on the cards. Also Read - Valentine's Day 2024: Top 10 movies for singles to watch on OTT

Queen 2 movie update

In an interview with News18, Vikas Bahl shared a major update about Queen 2. He said that the script for the sequel is finally in place. The ace filmmaker was quoted saying that the team has finally finished writing of the script and that the sequel should happen. When and how, is yet to be known. He is happy that even after ten year's of release, people are still asking him about Queen 2. Thus he feels as if the film released yesterday. Talking about the delay in the sequel, Vikas Bahl said that he won't make it until he knows that the story will live upto the expectations of the viewers even though he knows that Queen is a money spinner. He was quoted saying, "But we were very sure that we wouldn’t do it until we get a story that delivers as much as 'Queen' did. It wasn’t an easy task, so we waited." Also Read - Kareena Kapoor Khan rejected films that turned out to be blockbuster hits

Queen box office

Back in 2014, Queen made around Rs 95 crore plus at the box office. It was reportedly made on a budget of Rs 23 crore. Queen is one of the most successful films in the career of Kangana Ranaut and it sort of put her on the map as a versatile actress.