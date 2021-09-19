Popular Hollywood and Canadian actor, , who enjoys a huge fan following in India because of his performances in Deadpool franchise and others, recently shared a promotional video for his upcoming venture, Free Guy, where he addressed Indian fans and funnily described that how his film is like a typical Bollywood movie. “If you’re wondering whether Hollywood is just mimicking Bollywood...Well, the answer is yes. We have no shame, no shame at all,” said the actor. While Indian fans showered love on this video, Bollywood actress shared the screen shot of that comment and wrote, “And trying to steal our screens...” Also Read - Did you know these 6 Bollywood films were REJECTED by comedian Kapil Sharma

Kangana Ranaut has been accusing Hollywood films for stealing theatre screens in India. In a recent press conference, the Thalaivii star said, "We need to discourage American and English movies as they are taking over our screens. We need to behave like one nation. We need to stop dividing ourselves like North India or South India. We need to enjoy our own films first, be it Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu or Punjabi."

She added, "This is what they are doing here also... We don't appreciate each other, and rather see the dubbed versions of 'Lion King' or 'Jungle Book'. But we will not give a dubbed version of a Malayalam film a chance. This will not work in our favour. We must keep our people and our industry our priority. This is the way to make an Atmanirbhar Bharat."

Meanwhile, the actress was last seen in Thalaivii, which was directed by AL Vijay and also featured Arvind Swami, and Bhagyashree in pivotal roles. Despite garnering positive reviews, the film failed at the box office due the current pandemic crisis.