Kangana Ranaut enjoys a massive fan following and whenever the actress comes up with a new project, there is a lot of anticipation around it. The case with her next upcoming new movie Tejas is no different. Fans have been trending the new movie name on X (previously Twitter). The netizens are demanding the makers of the film to change the name from Tejas to Uri 2. The film is made under the RSVP Movies which is known to consistently give priority to the content and sees the subject and the narrative as the only heroes.

Interestingly, with each of its movies, RSVP Movies has successfully struck the right tone and produced work of exceptional quality. Tejas, the upcoming new movie coming from the production house is one of the most significant and eagerly anticipated movies, that is another content-dominating film based on real-life events and will hit theaters on October 20, 2023. As the release date of Tejas approaches, the hype among the audiences is gaining momentum and the netizens are demanding the makers to release the film with the title URI 2. It is to be noted that in 2019, RSVP Movies gave Indian Cinema one of the biggest blockbusters with URI: The Surgical Strike. The film starring Vicky Kaushal and Yami Gautam in the lead has etched a special place in audiences' hearts.

Since Tejas is based on the incredible journey of Tejas Gill, an Air Force pilot, the masses are urging the RSVP Movies to re-title the film as URI 2. Tejas is written and directed by the talented Sarvesh Mewara and features Kangana Ranaut in the titular role. The film is all set to release in cinemas on 20 October 2023. Will the makers relent and listen in to the demands by fans is something that only time will tell.