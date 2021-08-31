Theatres across the state of Maharastra have remained shut ever since April last year – from the time the first lockdown came into effect, with barely a couple of months, when they got to operate at 50% capacity, providing some interim relief in-between. However, with theatres in mostly all other parts of the country having reopened, and those in the South also being expected to follow suit in a short while, talks of the theatrical shutdown in Maharashtra ending have begun to gain traction. That being said, those believing that it's going to happen sooner rather than later need to hold their horses as from what we've heard, there's still some time left for plans to materialise, which doesn't bode well for the next big Bollywood release, Kangana Ranaut's Thalaivi.

Kangana Ranaut fans, be prepared for some major disappointment because if you thought that theatres across the state of Maharashtra will reopen by the time Thalaivi releases, then think again. In fact, the biopic may just about miss cashing in on cinema halls in the state as a little birdie has told us that the long-awaited theatrical reopening could happen just a couple of weeks after the movie releases.