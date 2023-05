Of late, Priyanka Chopra has been making a lot of claims about Bollywood. From politics in the film industry to pay disparity - she has spoken a lot. Recently, she spoke about how despite doing 60 films, she was not paid on par with the male actors. In the interview, she mentioned that she would get paid 10 percent of what the male stars would get. Now, Kangana Ranaut has reacted to the claims made by Priyanka Chopra. She has penned a long note on her Insta stories stating that pay disparity is for real. Also Read - Kangana Ranaut lashes out at girls for wearing short dresses at religious places, ‘There should be strict rules for such fools’

In the note, Kangana Ranaut mentioned that women before simply submit to these patriarchal norms and she was the first woman in Bollywood to fight for pay disparity. She also said that she has come across situations when her contemporaries offered work for free when she was still in the negotiation stage. Further, she also wrote, "I can say with confidence most A-listers (women) do films for free along with offering other favours because they fear roles will go to the right people… and then shrewdly release articles that they are the highest paid, haha… in the film industry everyone knows that only I get paid like male actors and no one else… and they have no one else to blame at least now." Along with this note, she shared the video of Priyanka Chopra's interview. Also Read - The Kerala Story: Kangana Ranaut shares her opinion on certain states banning Adah Sharma starrer; says, 'When a film is approved...'

On the work front, Kangana Ranaut is running on a tight schedule. She has a few films in her kitty. She will be next seen in movie titled Emergency. She will be playing the role of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. She also has films like Tejas, Chandramukhi 2 and more in the pipeline.

She was recently seen in Amazon Prime Videos' series Citadel. Her Hollywood movie Love Again. She recently announced her another Hollywood movie that has been titled Head of State.