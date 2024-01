Bobby Deol is back at slaying and how, after leaving his fans thrilled with his short and impactful stint as Abrar in Animal starring Ranbir Kapoor helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, he will be back being the bad guy and this time with Kanguva, and today on his birthday then makers dropped the first look of Lord Bobby a ruthless and powerful Udhiran, his fans are bowled over and their excitement level is at the peak. Also Read - This actor was the first choice for Karan Arjun, but his big brother made him opt out of it

The makers of Suriya’s most anticipated, magnum opus Kanguva, have revealed the scintillating promo teaser of the film on the special occasion of the Animal star’s birthday and raised the bar of excitement. To keep the excitement parameters rising the makers have now finally revealed the first look of Bobby Deol as mighty Udhiran who is an antagonist. The makers have shared the raw, rustic, and powerful first look of Bobby Deol as mighty Udhiran on the occasion of his birthday. Looking absolutely thrilling, the first look of the villain indeed guarantees a lot of thrill in the film. As the makers shared the poster, they further jotted down the caption Also Read - Sunny Deol wishes Bobby Deol aka Lord Bobby a happy birthday in the most heartwarming way

The World of Kanguva will be raw, and rustic and will offer a new visual experience to the audience. Human emotions, powerful performances and never seen before action sequences on a massive scale will be the core of the film. The works of this Pan-Indian film ‘Kanguva’ is progressing briskly and the entire team is invigorated with the way, the project is getting shaped up. Suriya recently finished his part of shoot. The film features Suriya and Disha Patani in the titular characters, the film is directed by Siva, the creator of many blockbuster hits in his career.