Singer tied the knot with Gautam Hathiramani recently. The singer posted pictures and videos from her pre-wedding festivities and also shared pictures from the wedding. She captioned her wedding pictures as, "And I said YES Fairy tales can happen to you, just never stop believing in them. Dream because one day those dreams do come true. I found my prince, I found my co-star So grateful to the universe in making us meet. Excited to start our journey together; to grow old with you, to love you and learn with you. But most important to laugh with you. Thank you for making me smile every day. My best friend, my partner and my hero @gautamh #mrshathiramani."

Well, after the wedding the couple hosted a party, and Orhan Awatramani, who is a close friend of Kanika, , and other Bollywood celebs had attended the bash. He took to his Insta story to share some videos from the party and Kanika is seen dancing with her husband Gautam on her famous track . She also gives him a kiss while dancing.

This is Kanika’s second wedding. She was earlier married to Raj Chandok with whom she has three children, Aayana, Samara, and Yuvraaj. In 2020, the singer was in the news for allegedly attending parties in Lucknow despite having Covid-19 symptoms.

Kanika became famous with her song Baby Doll in Ragini MMS 2 which starred in the lead role, and she even won awards for the track. She has till date sung many famous tracks like Lovely (Happy New Year), Chittiyaan Kalaiyaan (Roy), Desi Look (Ek Paheli Leela), Neendein Khul Jaati Hain (Hate Story 3), Da Da Dasse (Udta Punjab), Beat Pe Booty (A Flying Jatt), Oo Bolega Ya Oo Oo Bolega (Pushpa: The Rise – Hindi version of Oo Antava).