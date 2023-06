Kannada actor Suraj Kumar, popularly known as Dhruwan met with a severe road accident on Saturday, June 24. He was riding his motorcycle on the Mysuru-Gundluper highway, close to Begur. While trying to cross a tractor, he somehow lost balance and encountered a major collision with a tipper lorry. The incident happened at 4 pm on Saturday. Soon after, Suraj Kumar was rushed to Mysyru’s Manipal Hospital. Reportedly, he suffered a grave injury on his right leg, due to which doctors were forced to amputate his leg, below the knee to save the actor’s life.

Kannada actor Suraj Kumar’s leg amputated in road accident

According to reports, on the evening of June 25, Suraj Kumar started his journey from Mysuru to reach Ooty on his bike. While on his way, the actor tried to overtake a tractor, when he lost control, causing the unfortunate accident. Sources claim that the Kannada actor rammed into the tipper lorry in the Gundlupet taluk near Hirikati Gate. The actor’s life-saving surgery, cost him, his leg. Further updates about his health are yet to be revealed.

Who is Suraj Kumar

For the unversed, 24-year-old Suraj Kumar is the nephew of the late, legendary Kannada actor Dr Rajkumar’s wife Paravathamma Rajkumar. His father, SA Srinivas is a well-known film producer. Dr Rajkumar’s son, Shiv Rajkumar, and his wife Geetha paid a visit to Suraj Kumar at the hospital. But, they have not yet commented on the accident.

Surak Kumar loved to ride bikes

Suraj Kumar was an avid bike rider. He often used to drop pictures of riding a bike. For example, this black-and-white photo captures the actor mounted in a stylish Harley Davidson. The fact that Suraj is also a fitness enthusiast is quite evident from his social media posts where he can be seen working out.

Suraj Kumar film timeline

Suraj Kumar changed his name to Dhruwan after he stepped into the film industry. The Kannada actor was supposed to mark his debut in the film world with director Anup Antony’s Bhagawan Shri Krishna Paramathma. Launched by Kannada actor Darshan, the film did not release in the theatres and was shelved for reasons unknown. Suraj Kumar was also roped in for another film, titled Rantham. Before the accident, the actor was signed for an untitled project with actress Priya Prakash Varrier, the fate of which remains in question.