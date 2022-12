Hrithik Roshan got a chance to watch Rishab Shetty starrer Kantara and he is all praise for the success film from South this year. The Kannada language thriller flick has won hearts, not just in the South but across the country. Rishab Shetty has become a household name after the release of Kantara. The film has been getting recognition and love even after weeks of its release. And such is the case with Hrithik Roshan. The Krrish 4-star could stop praising Rishab and Kantara. Netizens have also reacted to the Super 30 star's tweet. Also Read - Trending South News Today: Ram Charan-Upasana expecting their first child, Kantara star Rishab Shetty comments on Nawazuddin Siddiqui's jealousy and more

Hrithik Roshan is all praise for Rishab Shetty and Kantara

Entertainment News is full of praises for Rishab Shetty and Kantara, the movie. And popular Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan has joined the list of celebrities who've praised the Kannada language film as well. He took to his Twitter handle and said that he learned a lot from the movie and that Rishab Shetty's conviction towards Kantara inspired him. "Top notch storytelling, direction & acting. The peak climax transformation gave me goosebumps," Hrithik tweeted hailing the whole team. Also Read - Kantara star Rishab Shetty reacts to Nawazuddin Siddiqui being jealous of him

Check out Hrithik Roshan's tweet about Kantara here:

Learnt so much by watching #Kantara. The power of @shetty_rishab’s conviction makes the film extraordinary. Top notch storytelling, direction & acting. The peak climax transformation gave me goosebumps ? Respect & kudos to the team ?? — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) December 11, 2022

Netizens react to Hrithik Roshan singing praises for Kantara and Rishab Shetty

While everyone loves it when celebs appreciate the works of other film stars, of late, the hype and love that the South industry and stars have been garnering, have been getting a mixed reaction. And such is the case with Hrithik Roshan's tweet as well. While some anti-Bollywood people have pulled the industry down, some have poked fun at Hrithik for his films. Some have also expressed their honest reactions after watching Kantara. Overall, it's a mixed response. While some have said that he should do south movies, some have alleged that he might have signed a project with the banner that made Kantara. Well, there are a lot of opinions on social media. Check out the tweets here: Also Read - Trending South News Today: Mahesh Babu back from Dubai; Rishabh Shetty treated as God after Kantara and more

Thank you Sir

Pls do act in Kannada movies in upcoming days — Prasanna S P (@Prasann30238157) December 12, 2022

Now accept that bollywood could never make such films in next 100 years even. They are only surviving on copy & paste. — Rahul Saxena (@RahulSa77066055) December 11, 2022

You appreciated Tumbadd, we loved it

You appreciated Kantara, Sorry we don't accept it.

cuz achche bure mei fark mei hume bhi pata hai? — ????? (@ChandniGovind) December 11, 2022

kuchh bhi.. watched it end didn't find logic why its a hit — Furqan Ahmad (@Furqan07) December 11, 2022

It's not a movie for my point of view, a movie must be contain some message to the society. This movie will spread only superstition in future nothing else that. Earning money is not above everything. — Dwaipayan SDhar(দ্বৈপায়ণ সূত্রধর) (@dwaipayansdhar) December 11, 2022

Overhyped..only last 5 mins are good — Arun (@AmityAgra) December 11, 2022

Oh really? There was nothing in that movie except the climax... Don't be over dramatic... — venkatesh cvk (@venkat_cvk) December 11, 2022

Bhai how much do you want to “learn”?. Please do films as well. We fans want to see you in at least one film every year ? — Aavishkar (@aavishhkar) December 11, 2022

Bhai tumhe to LSC bhi achi lagi. — शून्य (@0__Shunya__0) December 11, 2022

You've always appreciated Good Works accross industry...I hope somebody you'll collaborate with one of them .. you are one of the Finest Talent amd we all wants to see you in the Big Screen — Mr A (@cagnibha) December 12, 2022

I think he is in associated with hombale with future projects....so that he appreciating — Mr Unknown (@MrUnkown123450) December 11, 2022

I was just talking to my friend that i'll be watching #KantaraMovie tonight on Netflix & @iHrithik sir i just saw ur review abt the movie. Then its a must watch without a second thought. Big big fan of you sir.. Since KNPH. ♥ — Mayank Sharma (@mayank30jul) December 11, 2022

Toh aap bhi Netflix mein movie aane ka wait krte ho phir ? — Nikesh Pradhan (@pradhan_nikesh) December 11, 2022

Welcome to the chat OVERRATED audience ?,

Nowadays overrated word itself has become overrated.Those who couldn't connect with the soul and intention of the movie calling it overrated ?.May God bless you ?, don't know what to call it,jealousy / dumbness? — Chandru P (@NameisCP) December 11, 2022

Gotta respect this person for being so humble and appreciating all good movies ❤️❤️ — Srikanta Aradhya (@SrikantaAradhya) December 11, 2022

Is Kantara 2 in the making?

If reports are anything to go by Rishab Shetty is keen to expand Kantara into the universe itself. As per reports, he talked about the possibility of a prequel as there are a lot of subplots that can be explored if turning the movie into a franchise. Another report surfaced stating that Rishab Shetty and Vijay Kirgandur attended the Bhoota Kola event recently. There, the actor-director sought permission from Daiva before beginning Kantara 2. As per reports, the Panjurli Daiva has given a green signal for Kantara 2. However, the Daiva has also warned him of certain things.