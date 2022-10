Kantara has become a household name now, thanks to the amazing film, written, directed and starred in by Rishab Shetty. With each passing day, Kantara is becoming the choice of the audience due to its roots in Indian culture. The success ride of South films continues wide and high and Rishab Shetty starrer Kantara has just ascertained the same. The actor sat down for an interview recently. He was asked about a Hindi remake of the Kannada language movie and the actor immediately rejected the idea.

Rishab Shetty doesn't want Kantara to be remade in Hindi

Rishab Shetty starrer Kantara is in huge buzz in Entertainment News lately. In an interview with ETimes, Kantara director and actor was asked that there's likely no chance that a Hindi adaptation of the movie will be made as a Hindi dubbed version has been released simultaneously. When pointed it out he said that it was better. But when prodded that if Kantara was made in Hindi, who would he think could step into his role? Rishab Shetty said that to play such a character one has to believe in roots and culture. The actor added that while he admires a lot of big stars in the Hindi Film industry, he is not interested in remakes.

Rishab Shetty visits Siddhivinayak in Mumbai

Seeing the massive success that the film Kantara has found across the country, Rishab Shetty, took the opportunity to seek the blessings of Lord Ganesha in Mumbai's famous Siddhivinayak Temple. Rishab Shetty was spotted at the Siddhivinayak Temple recently. Rishab's pictures are going viral online.

Check Rishab Shetty's pics at Siddhivinayak here:

Rishab Shetty talks about South films doing well across the country

Of late, not everything in Bollywood is working at the box office while the South regional films are winning hearts. Kantara is one such film. When asked about the popular debate, the actor said that it is seasonal while adding that every industry has its ups and downs. Rishab added that the audience are not dividing the films based on borders anymore and are accepting all films as Indian Cinema. While Kantara is a Kannada language film, it is a part of Indian cinema.