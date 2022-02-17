Kapil Sharma all set to make his Bollywood comeback – Read Deets

has been ruling the small screens for the past many years. His shows Comedy Nights With Kapil and (currently airing) have made a mark on the TRP charts. The comedian made his acting debut with Abbas-Mustan’s which released in 2015. The movie was a super hit at the box office, and everyone thought that Kapil will be the next big thing in Bollywood. However, things didn’t work out for him much, and his second movie Firangi (2017) became a disaster at the box office. Also Read - The Kapil Sharma Show: Shark Tank India judge Namita Thapar reveals Amitabh Bachchan ruined her whole life

Now, Kapil is all set to make his comeback in Bollywood with a film which will be directed by . The untitled movie will be produced by Applause Entertainment and Nandita Das Initiatives.

Applause Entertainment posted on Instagram, "Your Order is Placed. Applause Entertainment & Nandita Das Initiatives are thrilled to present the most exciting collaboration of the year. Writer-Director-Producer Nandita Das teams up with Kapil Sharma in a never seen before avatar of a food delivery rider. Kapil will be joined by as the female lead. Filming soon!"

The makers have also shared a statement of Kapil which reads, “I am very excited about this project, not because I am doing a film, but because I am doing Nandita Das’ film, whom I have seen both as an actor and a director. She has a very distinct and deep way of looking at things and a keen eye for detailing. So my job as an actor is to just do what she tells me. Her work is very different from mine, and I am happy that the audience will get to see a new side of me. An artist is always thirsty to do something different! The people behind the project, Nandita Das and Sameer Nair, are both extremely passionate and good at what they make, so I am really excited to be doing this film.”

While talking about the movie, Das stated, “The film attempts to make visible what's hidden in plain sight. And for this, the cast and crew have serendipitously come together. One day, Kapil Sharma popped up on my screen! I hadn’t seen his show, but I could see him wholly representing the 'common man', despite not being one anymore! I am certain he will surprise everyone, including himself, with his natural candidness. I am looking forward to working again with Shahana, an amazing actor and person. And in Sameer (Nair), I have found a true producing partner."

Sameer Nair, CEO of Applause Entertainment, said, “Nandita first narrated this idea to us as a short. We loved it so much that we actively encouraged her to expand it into a full feature. And we are elated to say that the idea is blossoming into a wonderful film that captures the lives of the invisible, ‘ordinary’ people who actually keep this country and our economy running. When we see our protagonist struggling in an indifferent digital order, what we witness is man versus machine, but with an immensely humane perspective. We are mighty excited to see Kapil and Shahana in an entirely new light under Nandita’s able direction.

Shahana Goswami, who has worked with Das in Firaaq, said, “After Firaaq, I couldn't be happier to finally be on an adventure with Nandita again. I'm excited to work with Kapil as I know he will bring a certain naturalness and ease to this character. I'm thankful to Applause for supporting and nurturing Nandita's vision and grateful to them for making me a part of this journey. I'm looking forward to this wonderful creative collaboration with so many extremely talented people in the crew, with my dear Nandita as our captain and guide.”

We are sure fans of Kapil Sharma would be excited to watch him again on the big screens. Das has earlier helmed films like and Manto. Both movies had received critical acclaim and were screened at multiple film festivals.