Kapil Sharma has taken to X (formerly Twitter) to share the ordeal of passengers after a noted airline delayed its take-off. It seems the flight of 50 minutes was delayed by six hours. The comedian did not mince words in calling out their lies and shoddy service on social media. He is not the only one. Casting director Mukesh Chhabra has also blasted the airline for their alleged lack of concern for the travelling public. It seems Kapil Sharma was travelling for an event. While netizens have mixed reactions, the comedian has detailed the ordeal of all the passengers. Take a look at his posts on X. Also Read - After Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor summoned by ED in Mahadev app scam, to appear today for questioning

Dear @IndiGo6E first you made us wait in the bus for 50 minz, and now your team is saying pilot is stuck in traffic, what ? Really ? we supposed to take off by 8 pm n it’s 9:20, still there is no pilot in cockpit, do you think these 180 passengers will fly in indigo again ? Never… — Kapil Sharma (@KapilSharmaK9) November 29, 2023

Now they r de boarding all the passengers n saying we will send you in another aircraft but again we have to go back to terminal for security check ????? #indigo? pic.twitter.com/NdqbG0xByt — Kapil Sharma (@KapilSharmaK9) November 29, 2023

People r suffering bcoz of you @IndiGo6E lying lying n lying, there r some old passengers on wheel chairs, not in a very good health condition. Shame on you #indigo ? pic.twitter.com/87OZGcUlPU — Kapil Sharma (@KapilSharmaK9) November 29, 2023

It is not only Kapil Sharma but also Mukesh Chhabra who has slammed the airline for being so tardy. Indigo has been trending on social media. Also Read - Breaking: After Ranbir Kapoor, ED summons Kapil Sharma, Hina Khan in online betting app case

Disappointed @IndiGo6E terrible worst experience — Mukesh Chhabra CSA (@CastingChhabra) November 29, 2023

6 hrs for 50 min flight @IndiGo6E sharam karlo — Mukesh Chhabra CSA (@CastingChhabra) November 29, 2023

The airline is also trending on social media. In the past, celebs have used social media to diss service providers for matters. This time, even netizens are commenting on this. Also Read - TMKOC star Shailesh Lodha opens up on why he criticised The Kapil Sharma Show; says 'I disagree with...'

Trending Now

on 27 nov at Bengaluru Airport they said flight is delayed then...on 20:30 they said flight got cancelled now you have to go nex day at afternoon...

i slept on a lounge sofa all the night shame on you #indigo remove INDI in you name and just GO — Stockinvest (@stocktinvest) November 29, 2023

So true kapil ji, I think they’re the worst in terms of customer service/care…all useless with indigo. The worst airlines & worst people in the world. #quitIndigo #spinelessINDIA — Parikh Dave (@_ParikhDave) November 29, 2023

Kapil Sharma will be seen in the film The Crew with Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kriti Sanon.