Star comedian is loved by millions of households in India. We know that he has had a long battle with alcoholism after he plunged into a state of anxiety disorder and depression. Kapil Sharma has spoken candidly about that phase in his life. We know that he is quite conscious about his image as a public figure. A video of him has gone viral on a social platform where we can see him hide a pack of cigarettes. Kapil Sharma is seated at a restaurant enjoying food with a group of friends. A waiter comes with some food fresh off the barbecue. Kapil Sharma makes sure his pack of cigs does not get recorded.

Take a look at the video of Kapil Sharma hiding the packet

Netizens have praised the comedian while some said there was no need to post something like this. People have said that he knows he is a public figure and his actions can be copied by young people. A netizen wrote, "Being responsible. Good for him and his followers. I hope he doesn't promote alcohol, cigarettes, junk and gutka in future too," while another person said, "He's self-aware at least unlike those 'superstars' promoting smokeless Tobacco." Others said that he is an adult so there is no need for such kind of conversation or scrutiny. Other person said that half of India's population watches his show. He should have a sense of moral accountability. It is not good from average Indian home perspective for him to be seen with cigarettes.