The comedy king Kapil Sharma will be next seen in a film titled Zwigato. He received praise from director Anurag Kashyap who has already watched the film. In a recent episode of The Kapil Sharma Show, the actor-comedian celebrated 10 years of Gangs of Wasseypur. The director of the iconic film Anurag Kashyap along with the entire star cast was present on the show. The filmmaker was all praise for Kapil Sharma for his upcoming movie Zwigato.

Host Kapil Sharma interacted with the guests talking about their movie Gangs of Wasseypur clocking 10 years in Indian cinema. While everyone spoke about crime drama there was also mention of Kapil Sharma's film Zwigato. Director revealed that he has seen the film and appreciated the comedian's performance.

The Dobaara director lauded Kapil's acting saying one would not believe it is him performing. Since Kapil Sharam headlined the film Anurag assumed that it would be a comedy movie, in reality, the director didn't laugh at all in fact he assures Zwigato will make the audience cry. who is known for the best sense of humor played a serious role. The movie was screened at the , Busan International Film Festival, and Kerala International Film Festival. Before theatrical release, the movie premiered at film festivals and received positive reviews.

The popular comedian Kapil Sharma turns delivery boy in Zwigato. The film presents the story of the relentless life of delivery boys working for Swiggy and Zomato. The drama film is written and directed by and stars Kapil Sharma, Shahana Goswami & Tushar Acharya in lead roles. Zwigato is produced under the banners of Applause Entertainment and Nandita Das Initiatives. The much-awaited order will be delivered to theaters on 17th March 2023.