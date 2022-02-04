Kapil Sharma's former colleague and actor Sunil Grover has just been discharged from the Asian Heart Institute. He underwent angioplasty. The doctors revealed that three of main arteries were blocked. They had to conduct four bypass surgeries on him. This happened after Sunil Grover complained of chest pain. On the advice of doctors, he did a thorough heart check-up. The ECG revealed that he had suffered a heart attack but no harm had happened to the heart muscle. Now, doctors have said that the surgeries are successful. They said that Sunil Grover can lead a normal life but needs to take care of his health and lifestyle. Also Read - 'Sunil Grover had suffered a minor heart attack; was also found Covid-19 positive,' reveals doctor who treated the comedian

Kapil Sharma told The Times Of India that he was extremely shocked to hear the news of Sunil Grover's ill-health, and very concerned too. It seems he has messaged his former associate but did not get a reply as yet. Kapil Sharma said that he did not expect a reply as he was just discharged after a number of surgeries on him. He told The Times Of India, "He had to undergo a heart surgery at a very young age, but he will be fine soon. I have inquired about his health from our common friends." Sunil Grover is just 44. Kapil Sharma said that they have a huge of common friends in the industry. They have been keeping him updated on Sunil Grover's health. Also Read - The Kapil Sharma Show: Comedian calls Gulshan Grover 'drunkard', 'Gunda', 'Badmaash'; here's how he reacted [VIDEO]

A biopic on the life of Kapil Sharma has been announced. It will be directed by Fukrey director Mrighdeep Singh Lamba. Kapil Sharma said he has to travel abroad for a film, which is why he is making a bank of episodes of The Kapil Sharma Show. He said he shoots and hits the gym in a day. Kapil Sharma said he is taking care of his health as he has packed few months coming up! Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today: Sunil Grover undergoes surgery for heart blockage; Freddy Birdy again takes a dig at Deepika Padukone and more