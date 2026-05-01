Kara Box Office collection day 1: Dhanush-Mamitha Baiju's film opens with IMPRESSIVE numbers, nears 10 crore worldwide

Kara Box Office Collection: Dhanush's Kara collected Rs 9.14 crore worldwide on Day 1, including Rs 5.75 crore India net. The film opened steadily with strong support from Tamil audiences.

Kara Box Office Collection Day 1: Dhanush’s new film Kara, which also stars Mamitha Baiju, has opened to a decent start at the box office. The movie collected a worldwide gross of Rs 9.14 crore on its first day, showing a steady response from audiences. According to early trade estimates, the film earned Rs 5.75 crore net in India on Day 1. Its domestic gross collection stands at Rs 6.64 crore. Overseas markets also gave the film a fair boost, contributing around Rs 2.50 crore on opening day.

Kara theatre occupancy day 1

The Tamil version led the collections, as expected. It brought in Rs 4.65 crore and recorded an occupancy of around 27% across 2,866 shows. The Telugu version added Rs 1.10 crore, with occupancy of nearly 20% from 1,306 shows. Overall occupancy for the film on Thursday stood at 24.8%, which reflects a stable start.

The Tamil 2D version shows that people maintained their presence throughout the entire day. The morning shows started with a 20.38% occupancy rate which decreased to 19.92% during the afternoon shows. The evening shows reached a 20.31% occupancy rate which showed a slight improvement from previous showings. The night shows achieved their highest audience numbers which increased to 35.46% because of word-of-mouth promotion and better audience attendance during the later part of the night.

The Telugu 2D version had a lower response compared to Tamil, but still managed a fair start. The morning had an occupancy rate of 12.80%. The afternoon shows reached a better occupancy rate of 17.30% while the evening shows settled at 15.50%. The night shows outperformed all other shows again by reaching a 17.50% occupancy rate.

About Kara

Kara tells the story of a former thief who is forced to return to crime after a bank tries to take over his ancestral land. The plot combines three distinct elements which create an entertaining experience for the audience.

The film includes K. S. Ravikumar, Karunas, Jayaram, Prithvi Rajan, Suraj Venjaramoodu, and Sreeja Ravi as part of its strong supporting cast.

Kara gained positive Tamil audience support after its decent opening, which gives the film a good chance to increase its audience size throughout the weekend. The following days will determine how audiences respond through their word-of-mouth spread. The film will achieve stronger first weekend results if it maintains its current progress.

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