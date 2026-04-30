Kara box office collection day 1: Dhanush-starrer kicks off on a positive note, earns Rs...

Dhanush-starrer Kara has been directed by Vignesh Raja. It is backed by Vigneswara Entertainments.

Kara box office collection day 1: Tamil film Kara, which features Dhanush as the protagonist, released in theatres on April 30, 2026. The action thriller - which has been directed by Vignesh Raja, registered steady advance booking figures across various regions. Going by the update at 7 AM on the release day, box office tracker Jerin Georgekutty has reported that the film has achieved domestic advance bookings of approximately Rs 3.55 crore. Tamil Nadu has generated maximum revenue which stands at Rs 2.34 crore, along with Telugu states, Karnataka, and Kerala. Overseas pre-sales amounts to Rs 78 lakh. With this the film's total worldwide advance has reportedly amounted to Rs 4.33 crore.

Kara box office day 1 update:

As reported by trade website Sacnilk.com, on day 1, Dhanush-starrer Kara is running across 896 shows. The film has managed to collected a net of ₹0.41 Cr Live today (until 11 am). With this, the film's total India gross collections stands at Rs 0.48 Cr and total India net amounts to Rs 0.41 Cr so far. The film's final India collections is yet to be reported.

Kara Movie X Review

So far, the film has been getting positive reactions from early viewers. While many have lauded Dhanush's performance, others have found the first half impressive. One X user referred to the first half of the film as "good" and was quick to compare it with Dhanush's film Idly Kadai. For him, the first half was "interesting and good." His X post read, "#kara 1st half review - First 15 mins good then movie looks like idly kadai part 2 then interval is interesting and good." For the next user, Kara is a "slow-burn thriller." He posted, "#Kara review: Superb movie from Dhanush. Pakka slow-burn thriller. Peak interval."

What is Kara about?

For those who came in late, Kara is set in 1991 in Ramanathapuram. It is set against the backdrop of the war between Iraq and the United States. Dhanush, who plays Kara - in about 16 days- has to combat his past that he had left behind. As he tries to protect his family and those who depend on him, he runs into problems that change his life. As shown in the trailer, Dhanush’s character is involved in a series of bank robberies. He wants money for unspecified reasons. Following this, he is chased by Suraj Venjaramoodu’s character who attempts to apprehend Dhanush due to the chaos that is caused by multiple robberies.

Kara has been Produced by Ishari K. Ganesh and Kushmitha Ganesh. Its screenplay has been jointly written by Alfred Prakash and Vignesh Raja.

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