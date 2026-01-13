Karan Aujla controversy escalates: Amid cheating allegations, Australian woman accuses him of...; 'I can also show...'

Punjabi singer Karan Aujla continues to dominate headlines for reasons he would not have wanted to. Amid cheating allegations against the singer, an Australian DJ has claimed the singer tried to do something unexpected.

Amid ongoing cheating allegations against Punjabi singer Karan Aujla, fresh claims have surfaced online. The popular singer was earlier accused by a US-based artist of maintaining a “private relationship” despite his marital status. Even as he remains married, the involvement of another woman has intensified the social media storm. For the unversed, a US-based musician - also popular as msgorimusic, and is a part of the rap duo Nyx & Nym - had alleged that she was involved with Aujla without knowing he was married to Palak Aujla.

What did US-based artist say?

Earlier, the US-based musician claimed that she was “silenced and publicly shamed,” and alleged that efforts were made to ensure her version of events were never made public. In statements that went viral online, she said law enforcement authorities in Canada and the US were investigating the issue and a top US media outlet was also keen on interviewing her. In a screenshot shared on Reddit, she mentioned, "Police in Canada and the US are looking at it. False criminal allegations were then circulated about me, went viral in the West, and were quietly kept out of India. A major U.S. media outlet is now preparing to interview me, and for the first time, I’m choosing to speak on this. I believe I have the right to share my story. Since doing so, multiple celebrities in India have reached out privately, saying they’re inspired by me speaking out."

The period for which both she and Karan Aujla had dated is not known.

What is the new controversy about?

Amid this ongoing row, a new video has gone viral on social media. The aforementioned video was posted by @djswanmusik. According to reports, she is an Australian celebrity DJ who currently lives in Delhi. In the viral reel, she made an unexpected claim, and wrote in overlaid text, “Karan Aujla has been DM’ing me too? So what? Everyone knows he’s a cheat.” She further mentioned, “I can also show proofs btw”.

