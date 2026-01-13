Amid shocking cheating allegations, Shehnaaz Gill's tribute for singer resurfaces, his reaction reveals...

Amid controversy surrounding Karan Aujla, know why Bigg Boss 13 fame Shehnaaz Gill is in news.

There has been massive buzz around Punjabi singer Karan Aujla and his alleged affairs. Amid the recent controversy, a throwback moment has gone viral. This involves popular Bigg Boss 13 contestant Shehnaaz Gill, who was once a die-hard fan of the popular singer. Such was her appreciation for the singer that she had even dedicated her first tattoo to him. About six years ago, Shehnaaz got a tattoo of Aujla from the poster of his track Don’t Look. It featured words 'Don’t Look'. The full video of the actress getting inked was uploaded by Kamz Inkzone. During his interaction with Ranveer Allahbadia, Karan Aujla had talked about the fans getting his tattoo. In a viral TRP Clips, he had said, "Some people have my tattoos on their arms. Mereko kai baar aisa lagta hai ki yar mai iske kaabil hoon?" The host, Ranveer Allahbadia, then addressed Shehnaaz getting Aujla's face tattooed. The singer thanked Shehnaaz through Ranveer's podcast and recalled, "I'm happy. Especially anybody that comes from Punjab, she is from Punjab. She's killing it, I love her...Mereko genuinely happiness feel hui ki yar mereko wo like karte hain, meri music ko karte hai. Mai bhi unke talent ko like karta hun (sic)."

Shehnaaz Gill tried to hide Karan Aujla's tattoo?

TRENDING NOW

According to reports, Shehnaaz later got her tattoo of Aujla removed. In 2023, the actress had dropped a string of photos revealing her waist. This was the body part where the tattoo earlier appeared. The aforementioned spot was covered with a floral and leaf pattern. As expected, fans were quick to notice it and share their reactions.

Shehnaaz Gill irked when audience chanted Karan Aujla's name?

In October 2024, Shehnaaz Gill had visited Chandigarh University. During her performance to her new track Sajna Ve Sajna, the audience started chanting Karan Aujla's name. She had staged the performance during tashan Nites at Chandigarh University. On hearing students chant Karan's name, Shehnaaz schooled them in her own way.

In a video that went viral on Instagram, Shehnaaz was heard saying, "Acha (Karan) Aujla bol rahe ho? Te mein jaava? So guys, I know you love him a lot, but this is very disrespectful to other artists. Aap log sabki izzat kiya karo."

"Bhai, theek hai, aap bohot pyaar karte ho, hum bhi karte hai usko," she had added.

What did MS Gori say?

The ongoing Karan Aujla controversy has left many shocked, courtesy the social media stir it caused. According to reports, a US-based artist and social media influencer MS Gori, aka msgorimusic, has made a bold claim of being in a relationship with the popular singer despite his marital status. MS Gori was reportedly not aware of his marriage to Palak Aujla. She also claimed of being silenced. In a screenshot shared on Reddit, she said, "Police in Canada and the US are looking at it. False criminal allegations were then circulated about me, went viral in the West, and were quietly kept out of India. A major U.S. media outlet is now preparing to interview me, and for the first time, I’m choosing to speak on this. I believe I have the right to share my story. Since doing so, multiple celebrities in India have reached out privately, saying they’re inspired by me speaking out."

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.



Read more