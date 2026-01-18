Karan Aujla controversy: Ms Gori REACTS to Parul Gulati’s video, says ‘This is why women don’t...

Karan Aujla controversy: Ms Gori recently broke her silence on Parul Gulati's video. Here is what she said.

Punjabi singer Karan Aujla has been embroiled in controversy after a Canadian rapper named Ms Gori claimed that she has a secret relationship with him. The controversy erupted more as Aujla is married to Palak Aujla. Amid all the buzz, Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 actress Parul Gulati shared a video supporting Karan and slammed Ms Gori. After this, the Canadian rapper reacted to Gulati’s video and shared an Instagram story. He wrote, “This is why women don't speak up because people think that they can judge what they don't understand. They jump to shame, a woman for coming forward. This is actually teaching me so much about what as a community around the world we need to stand up for.”

What Parul Gulati said about Karan Aujla controversy?

The actress said, “Okay, sit down, I have some tea on Karan Aujla. I don't know him personally, but I have been an Aujla paglu. Thanks to my boyfriend, I know all his songs, all his lyrics. So, I get a chance to attend one of his events where he is performing. He happens to see me and I see him, and then he waves at me, and I am like, 'What he knows me?”

“Karan Aujla knows me?' I took that opportunity to go up and say hi, and took my friend along and asked her please record it secretly. I had a great meeting. I went home, and I immediately followed him,” she added.

She captioned the post, which reads, “Maine aaj badla le liya…. Unfollow ni karna si but at the same time if my man did that for me i would be so fucking proud of him @palakkaujla heera mileya eh tainu heera.”

Gulati also slammed Ms Gori and said, “So, listen Ms Gori. You didn't know he was married? You don't have Google? I am gonna call your post absolutely BS. She clearly knew that taking his name and talking shit about him, will get her views.”

Karan Aujla or Palak have not reacted to the whole controversy. As per their Instagram stories, the star has been vacationing with his wife. Palak has been sharing photos with Karan and showing her support for her husband amid cheating allegations against him.

Karan Aujla is known for his songs like tauba tauba, nothing lasts, on top, mexico, winning speech, admirin' you, players and 100 million, to name a few.

