's son Karan Deol finally got married to his long-time girlfriend Drisha Acharya on June 18. Pictures and videos of the wedding festivities have been doing rounds on social media. Now, Sunny Deol’s brother and actor penned an Instagram post to welcome Drisha Acharya into the family. He shared a few adorable pictures with the groom and bride. The first frame featured Bobby Deol, his wife Tanya Deol and his son Aryaman posing with Karan and Drisha. In the next picture, the actor was seen landing a kiss on his nephew’s cheek.

For their special day, while the groom was dressed in an ivory shade ensemble as well as a turban, Drisha wore a gorgeous red lehenga.

Alongside the adorable pictures, Bobby Deol wrote, “Blessed to have a daughter in our family now … god bless you both Drisha Acharya and Karan Deol.”

Take a look:

Karan Deol officially shared a few pictures after the nuptials to profess his love for wife Drisha Acharya. The candid moments, captured in the lenses, are too good to miss. In the caption, the actor thanked everyone for the abundant blessings and well wishes.

“You are my today and all of my tomorrows. The beginning of a beautiful journey in our lives. We are overwhelmingly thankful for the abundant blessings and well wishes that surround us!” his caption read.

Reacting to the post, his uncle Bobby Deol, actor dropped a bunch of red heart emojis.

Karan's grandfather , father Sunny Deol and uncle Bobby Deol were present at the reception of the lovebirds. Several top stars from Bollywood like , , Ranveer Singh, , , , , who came with wife Ginni Chatrath. Notably, Ranveer Singh’s father Jagjit Singh Bhavnani, mom Anju Bhavnani and sister Ritika Bhavnani also attended the reception.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Karan Deol - who is the eldest son of Sunny and Pooja Deol - made his Bollywood debut with Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas. He was also seen in Velle, where he shared the screen space with his uncle .