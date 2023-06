Sunny Deol’s son Karan Deol tied the nuptial knot with his ladylove Drisha Acharya, in a grand wedding ceremony on June 18. Prominent members from the Bollywood film fraternity attended the glittery union. The internet is still brimming with pictures and videos of the newlyweds as well as the esteemed guests at the wedding. Now that the star-studded celebrations are finally over, Karan Deol’s grandfather and legendary actor Dharmendra expressed his gratitude toward fans and well-wishers for showering Karan and Drisha with their blessings.

Dharmendra thanks well-wishers for blessing Karan Deol-Drisha Acharya

“Friends, grateful to you all for your good wishes on Karan’s Marriage ceremony,” tweeted Dharmendra. He also dropped two pictures of himself on the microblogging platform. One captured the veteran B-town star during his younger days as an actor. The other was a more recent one.

Friends, great full to you all for your good wishes on Karan’s Marriage ceremony ????????? pic.twitter.com/hMEJEOuKQT — Dharmendra Deol (@aapkadharam) June 22, 2023

Dharmendra at Karan Deol-Drisha Acharya wedding

Not long ago, a video of Dharmendra dancing his heart out at his grandson’s wedding surfaced on the internet. It showed Dharmendra and Sunny Deol as ‘baaratis’ grooving to the beats of some upbeat tracks. Karan Deol sat atop a horse, ready to bring his bride back home. Speaking of another unforgettable instance from Karan and Drisha’s sangeet ceremony was Sunny Deol’s dance to his iconic Main Nikla Gaddi Leke sing from the actor’s 2001 blockbuster film Gadar.

Dharmendra on skipping Karan Deol-Drisha Acharya’s pre-wedding celebrations

Earlier, in an interview with ETimes, Dharmendra revealed that he will be skipping Karan and Drisha’s pre-wedding functions. Instead, he would be attending only his grandson’s wedding. Explaining his decision, Dharmendra revealed that he wanted the children to “have fun.” “If I am around they are likely to get inhibited. I do not want them to miss out on any of the fun,” said the actor.

Esha Deol congratulates step-nephew Karan Deol and Drisha on getting hitched

Karan Deol and Drisha Acharya’s wedding became the talking point among gossipmongers when Dharmendra’s second wife and veteran actress Hema Malini did not attend the wedding. Dharmendra and Hema Malini’s daughters, Esha and Ahana Deol also skipped the ceremony. But, on June 21, Esha, on her Instagram stories, penned a lovely note for the newlyweds, congratulating the couple on starting a new chapter in life. “Congratulations Karan and Drisha. Wishing you both a lifetime of togetherness and Happiness. Lots of love,” she wrote.

Dharmendra upcoming film

Speaking about Dharmendra, the actor’s upcoming Bollywood project includes director Karan Johar’s romantic comedy, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, starring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh in lead roles.