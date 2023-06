Sunny Deol’s son Karan Deol is all set to tie the knot with his long-time love Drisha Acharya. The groom-to-be grandfather also a veteran actor Dharmendra is happy for the couple and has showered his blessings on them. Ever since Karan Deol’s wedding was announced people have been wondering if Hema Malini will attend the wedding. We got answers to all your queries so read on to know if the actress will join the Deol family in the festivities of the wedding. Also Read - Karan Deol wedding: Dharmendra reveals how his grandson introduced fiancee Drisha Acharya to family

Hema Malini is the second wife of , both have children Esha Deol and Ahana Deol. and are Dharmendra’s sons from his first wife. The actor married to Prakash Kaur at the age of 19 but when he moved to Mumbai and started working in films he married . With that connection, the most asked question currently is will Hema Malini attend the wedding of Karan Deol? The answer is no, she won’t attend it. But why? Also Read - Sunny Deol’s son Karan Deol set to tie the knot next month; all about next big Bollywood wedding

A source close to the family has confirmed that Hema Malini will not be attending the wedding. She has always maintained a dignified distance from Dharmendra’s first family. The source also said that it is ridiculous to even ask this question. However, her daughters and Ahana Deol are likely to attend Karan Deol’s wedding with their spouses. The same source has informed that likely a dutiful brother Sunny Deol has invited Esha and Ahana. Both will certainly make a brief appearance at the wedding.

Karan Deol and Drisha Acharya got engaged last month and announced their wedding. Both exchanged rings on the wedding anniversary of Dharmendra and Prakash Kaur. Reportedly the wedding festivities will start on June 16 and the venue they have booked is Taj Lands End in Bandra, Mumbai. Not much is known about the bride-to-be Drisha Acharya but she is ’s granddaughter.

On the work front, Karan Deol started his film career as an assistant director for Yamla Paga Deewana 2. The stars his family members Sunny Deol, and Dharmendra. He stepped into acting in 2019 making his Bollywood debut in Pal Pal Dil Ke Pass. He then appeared in Velle alongside his uncle . He is said to star in Apne 2 starring his father, uncle and grandfather.