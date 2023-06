Karan Deol and Drisha Acharya got married on June 18, 2023. It was a weekend wedding in Mumbai. Later, threw a lavish reception for Bollywood folks in Taj Land's End, Bandra. and her daughters Esha and Aahana skipped the functions. It was said that Sunny Deol had sent an invitation card to but she chose not to attend. This was because of the fact that Hema Malini was not going to be there. , Pooja Deol (Sunny Deol's wife), Tania Deol and others were seen with the groom, Karan Deol. Now, Esha Deol has wished the couple. Also Read - Karan Deol, Drisha Acharya Wedding: Sunny Deol gives warm welcome to new bahu; check out reception decor

Finally, Esha Deol put up a post to congratulate Karan Deol and his wife, Drisha Acharya. She has always maintained that the relationship between Sunny Deol and them is cordial. He is much respected by both the sisters. Take a look at the Insta post put by Esha Deol... Also Read - Karan Deol, Drisha Acharya Wedding: Sunny Deol's media shy wife Pooja seen at pre-wedding function [View Pic]

Also Read - Karan Deol, Drisha Acharya wedding: Ranveer Singh amps up the mood as he lifts up the groom; screams Gadar's iconic 'Tara, Tara' on meeting Sunny Deol [Watch Video]

Trending Now

Karan Deol and Drisha Acharya knew one another for a long time. She is the great grand daughter of . Dharmendra said that the two knew one another, and when the family met Drisha Acharya they found her to be a sweet and sensible girl. The two had a small wedding function with only family members and close friends in attendance.

The reception was attended by the likes of , , , , , , , , , Kapil Sharma - Ginni Chatrath and others. It was always reported that Sunny Deol did not like the fact how Dharmendra decided to remarry. The veteran actor was married to Prakash Kaur and tied the knot for the second time with Hema Malini in 1980. Sunny Deol made his film debut three years later with . He was apparently furious with what had happened with his mother.