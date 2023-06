Karan Deol is getting married to his long-time girlfriend Drisha Acharya. She is the great grand-daughter of Bimal Roy, who is one of the legends of Indian cinema. Today, the Haldi and mehendi functions are happening. The bungalow of the Deols in Juhu is decked up with marigold flowers. Sunny Deol and Karan Deol were spotted by the paps. The would-be groom was in a yellow kurta for his haldi rituals. It was said that Drishya Acharya wore a pale green salwar kameez. Staff of the Deols distributed laddoos to those who had gathered outside hoping to catch a glimpse of the superstar. Also Read - Karan Deol-Drisha Acharya wedding: Dharmendra’s second wife Hema Malini to attend the wedding? Here’s what we know

SUNNY DEOL MEHENDI

This is indeed a nice gesture from the star. Of late, we have seen that polarization and polarizing elements have also set their sights on Bollywood. The film industry has prided itself on being a secular place. The actor's film Gadar 2 is coming on August 11. This time, we will see Tara Singh travel to Pakistan to save his son played by Utkarsh Sharma.

Karan Deol got engaged in a small and intimate ceremony with Drisha Acharya. She wore a simple golden saree with yellow blouse for the event. Karan Deol made his debut with Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas but it tanked. Drisha Acharya works in the travel industry. The Deol family is very fond of her. It seems Hema Malini won't be attending the wedding of Karan Deol. However, actress Esha Deol and Aahana Deol will be present.

Gadar 2 is geared up for a great response. The makers re-released Gadar in the theatres to acquaint new audiences with the cult hit. The movie made Rs 1.3 crores in three days. This is indeed very heartwarming. The main ceremony will happen on June 18, 2023. It is going to be a close-knit affair with only family and friends in attendance. That is how the lovebirds want it to be. Karan Deol kept his girlfriend away from the spotlight but now he is comfortable with her in public.

Dharmendra did not attend pre-wedding functions saying that the children would feel shy in his presence. He will be there for the main nuptials.