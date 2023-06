’s son Karan Deol and his partner, Drisha Acharya are ready to walk down the aisle on June 18. Currently, the Deol family is enjoying the pre-wedding festivities. On June 12, Karan and Drisha’s roka ceremony was held in Mumbai. The event witnessed the reunion of the three Deol brothers, Sunny, Bobby, and their cousin . Pictures and videos of the pre-wedding celebrations have already started flooding the internet. Now,

Karan Deol drops picture with Sunny Deol and brother Rajveer Deol

Adding another glimpse of the days-before-wedding bash, Karan Deol has shared a picture on Instagram, celebrating the pre-wedding functions with his “best men” aka his father Sunny Deol, and brother Rajveer Deol. “Couldn’t be more grateful. My best men!” captioned Karan on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karan Deol (@imkarandeol)

The picture captured Sunny Deol and Rajveer Deol sharing the same frame with Karan. Karan looked handsome, decked up in a teal blue kurta, that he layered with a jacket of the same hue, having intricate off-white prints. Sunny Deol and Rajveer donned casual outfits.

While Sunny donned a black kurta, Rajveer sported an easy-breezy white shirt. Both of them had rolled-up sleeves. Karan, being the main man of the event, stood in the middle while his father and brother stood on either side of him. The trio flashed beaming smiles, posing for the click, arm-in-arm.

congratulates grandson Karan Deol

Karan Deol’s grandfather and legendary actor Dharmendra extended his best wishes to his grandson. “Congratulations,” wrote Dharmendra, adding a red heart emoji. Social media users, eager to learn more about Karan’s wedding update also reacted to the post. Most of them congratulated Karan for starting a new chapter in his personal life.

Karan Deol and Drisha Acharya cut cake together

Not long ago, a video of Karan and his wife-to-be Drisha cutting a cake during their pre-wedding bash surfaced on the internet. The couple encountered a little oops moment when Kaaran tried to feed a piece of cake to Drisha, but he mistakenly dropped a few crumbs on Drisha’s saree. But the pair laughed off the incident.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @varindertchawla

Karan Deol stepped into Bollywood with the film Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas, helmed by his father Sunny Deol. He was also a part of filmmaker Deven Munjal’s 2021 comedy crime drama Velle. Karan is presently geared up for the release of Apne 2. The film stars three of his family members, including Sunny Deol, , and Dharmendra.