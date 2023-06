Sunny Deol and Pooja Deol's elder son Karan Deol tied the knot with his long-time girlfriend Drisha Acharya. Their wedding remained to be the highlight over the past few days. From sangeet, mehendi to wedding and reception - the pictures from the big fat wedding remained to rule social media. Bobby Deol, his wife Tania, Abhay Deol and others made for the baaratis. A lot of Bollywood celebrities attended the reception of Karan Deol and Drisha Acharya. Salman Khan, Anupam Kher, Aamir Khan, Suniel Shetty and more were papped at the reception. But Shah Rukh Khan was missing! Also Read - Karan Deol, Drisha Acharya wedding: Sunny Deol and missus Pooja pose lovingly with newly weds, Dharmendra enjoys champagne with first wife Prakash Kaur [View Pics]

Why did Shah Rukh Khan not attend Karan Deol's wedding reception?

and Shah Rukh Khan shared the screen space in the film . Thus, Shah Rukh Khan's absence from Karan Deol and Drisha Acharya's wedding left many wondering. Well, though nobody knows why, a report in Times Now suggests that Shah Rukh Khan and Sunny Deol never got along. As per the report, Sunny Deol had a creative disagreement with the makers over the climax scene of the film. Since then, he did not associate himself with YRF and also kept his distance from and Shah Rukh Khan. In fact on Aap Ki Aadalat, Sunny Deol had spoken about not talking to Shah Rukh Khan for almost 16 years after Darr. So is this the reason why SRK was not invited to Karan Deol's wedding reception? Well, there's no confirmation on any of this as yet. Also Read - Karan Deol, Drisha Acharya wedding: Esha Deol sends best wishes to the newly weds after skipping the festivities

Check out Sunny Deol's video from Aap Ki Aadalat before:

'I did not speak to Shahrukh Khan @iamsrk for 16 years after that tiff on 'Darr' sets', Actor Sunny Deol @iamsunnydeol in #AapKiAdalat Tomorrow Saturday night at 10 @indiatvnews pic.twitter.com/uERbsn2nDt — Rajat Sharma (@RajatSharmaLive) June 14, 2019

Apart from Shah Rukh Khan, stars like and his daughters Esha Deol - Ahana Deol were also missing. However, Esha Deol took to her Insta Stories to wish the newlywed a Happy Married life. Also Read - Sunny Deol's wife Pooja Deol makes a stunning appearance at Karan Deol's wedding; netizens call her the most beautiful Deol woman

Meanwhile, inside pictures from Karan Deol's wedding are still ruling the social media. shared a picture that has , , him posing with , Sunny Deol.

Check out the post below:

Class of 90s. Actors from a pre mobile phones and vanity vans era. When we shared stories! When we shared make up rooms. When we changed costumes in open, behind trees and umbrellas and laughed….. Still going strong!! Still reinventing! Still matter!! It was so nice to meet… pic.twitter.com/QYAlSMuauh — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) June 19, 2023

Another big highlight from Karan Deol's wedding is Pooja Deol. Sunny Deol's wife has kept her distance from media so as the pictures of her from the wedding hit the internet, they instantly went viral on social media.