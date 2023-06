's son Karan Deol is tying the knot tomorrow with his long-time girlfriend Drisha Acharya. The two had been dating for a long time. Last night, the sangeet ceremony took place. Few Bollywood stars attended the do. The most prominent one was . His entire family is close to the Deol's. His parents Jugjeet and Anju Bhavnani have been attending all the functions. Dressed in a black sherwani, he walked in and hugged the groom. It looks like he asked Karan Deol if he had some pre-wedding jitters. We can see the warmth in Karan's eyes for the young superstar. Also Read - Karan Deol-Drisha Acharya wedding: Dharmendra’s second wife Hema Malini to attend the wedding? Here’s what we know

Take a look at video of Ranveer Singh and Karan Deol

Netizens are loving this. A person commented that Ranveer Singh has no ego. Whenever he attends a wedding, he mingles with everyone as if he is a child of that house. In one more video we can see him life up Karan Deol in his arms. The young man grooves as he is picked up by the senior actor. People said that no wedding would lack in energy if Ranveer Singh came there as a guest. Also Read - Karan Deol wedding: Dharmendra reveals how his grandson introduced fiancee Drisha Acharya to family

This is not all. A video has gone viral where we can see Sunny Deol dancing on Main Nikla Gaddi Lekar from Gadar much to the delight of all. The Deol brothers have a number of hit songs amongst themselves. But a few people trolled him for promoting Gadar 2 during the wedding of his son. Also Read - Sunny Deol’s son Karan Deol set to tie the knot next month; all about next big Bollywood wedding

Drisha Acharya is the great grand daughter of . He is one of the legendary makers of Indian cinema. Karan Deol and Drisha Acharya's reception will happen in a few days. It seems the whole of Bollywood is invited for the event. The couple wore Rahul Missra for their sangeet ceremony. had said that he would only come for the main nuptials but he was there for the sangeet party. Alizeh Agnihotri, the daughter of and Alvira Khan was there. , , and many others are expected to attend the reception.