Sunny Deol's son Karan Deol has started a new chapter in his life. The actor tied the nuptial knot with his ladylove, Drisha Acharya on June 18. The glittery pre-wedding festivities already left us gushing. Now, pictures and videos of the wedding have become the trending talk of the town. After the wedding, the Deol family threw a star-studded reception party in the evening for the newlyweds. Notable members of the film fraternity attended the ceremony. But the real showstoppers were the B-town power couple, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, who stole the limelight with their dance performance.

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone's attire

In the video doing the rounds on the internet, Deepika and Ranveer were captured shaking a leg to the Meri Umar Ke Naujawano song. Deepika looked stunning in an ethnic, black, and gold-embroidered Anarkali kurta. Complementing his wife’s sartorial choice, Ranveer looked no less handsome in traditional attire, donning a sheer white bandhgala sherwani.

DeepVeer, a name popularised by the couple’s fans, grooved to the beats of the song, flashing smiles. Both of them put their hands up in the air and swayed to the tunes. Ranveer turned a little romantic as he wrapped his arm around his ladylove, pulling her in for a hug and giving Deepika a forehead kiss. The duo later on engaged in a short conversation, but without pausing the dancing.

Ranveer and Deepika were also joined by Karan Deol and his wife Drisha Acharya, who also performed some dance steps together. While Karan was dressed in a tuxedo suit, Drisha looked pretty in a shimmery golden gown. All the other guests at the venue appeared to enjoy themselves too.

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone click pictures with Karan Deol and Drisha Acharya

In another video, shared by celebrity paparazzo Varinder Chawla, Deepika and Ranveer were captured having an interaction with the newlyweds. Ranveer was in his usual goofy self, making Karan Deol laugh at his words. Later on, the couple clicked pictures with Karan and Drisha, arm-in-arm.

Karan and Drisha’s grand wedding was held in Mumbai’s Taj Lands End. Karan dropped a streak of pictures from their wedding, penning a lovely note for Drisha that read, “You are my today and all of my tomorrows. The beginning of a beautiful journey in our lives.”