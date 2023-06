Karan Deol and Drisha Acharya's wedding is going to be a grand affair. The wedding is set to happen on June 18, and it is going to be at Taj Lands End in Bandra, followed by a grand reception party. Karan and Drisha's sangeet ceremony too will take place at the same place at the same venue, and it will be on June 16, which is tomorrow. The haldi and mehendi function took place today, and , like a happy father, flaunted the mehendi in his hand, which speaks about national integration.

An insider close to BolluwoodLife reveals, "Sunny Deol has hosted a grand wedding reception bash at Tak Lands End, and on the wedding day in the evening, all the biggies right from , , , and more will grace the bash with their presence. Sunny Deol has planned everything lavish about this day; first Karan and Drisha will do a punjabi style wedding, and in the evening they will decked up for the night, and it is going to be a big bash that will be remembered".

The source further adds," Sunny Deol is super elated, and he has left no stone unturned to keep everything extravagant, as after a long time there is a wedding in the Deol family, and the Deols are enjoying this moment that they will cherish forever".

Well, we indeed cannot wait to get a glimpse of this grand reception party. Karan and Drisha indeed make a beautiful pair.