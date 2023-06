’s son, Karan Deol’s pre-wedding festivities have begun with much pomp and splendour. Karan Deol will soon start a new chapter in his life by tying the knot with his fiancee, Drisha Acharya on June 18. Ahead of the big fat Bollywood wedding, it is the glittery pre-wedding celebrations that social media users just can't seem to get enough of. Karan and Drisha’s sangeet ceremony was held on June 16. Steering the spotlight away from the groom-and-bride-to-be, it was Sunny Deol’s energetic dance performance that became the talk of thr town. Also Read - Karan Deol, Drisha Acharya Wedding: Sunny Deol dances his heart out at son's engagement; fans say, 'Kuch nahi badla'

Sunny Deol dances to Main Nikla Gaddi Leke from Gadar

At the sangeet ceremony, Sunny turned out to be the life of the party, taking his guests for a nostalgic surprise. He came, dressed like his character Tara Singh from his blockbuster film Gadar. Not just that, the actor danced his heart out to the iconic Main Nikla Gaddi Leke song. Karan's uncles, Bobby and also attended the star-studded sangeet function.

Sunny Deol’s attire was similiar to his Gadar character

A video of a super-energetic Sunny Deol grooving to the beats of the track soon started spreading like wildfire on social media. The visual footage was dropped on Instagram by celebrity paparazzo, Viral Bhayani. Sunny donned a grey Patahani kurta that he layered with a chequered brown blazer and a pair of khaki bottoms, similar to his Gadar look. The actor rounded off his look by wrapping a turban around his head. He danced on the stage with others, like no one was watching him.

Although a few social media users were genuinely impressed by Sunny’s electrifying performance, a few naysayers resorted to trolling the actor for his attire. They claimed that it was Sunny’s subtle strategy of promoting his upcoming film, Gadar 2. While one user commented, “Heights of promotion", another pointed out, “Promotion is going on even at the wedding.” “These people are always running behind money, promotion in son's wedding too,” came another sarcastic comment.

About Gadar 2

Gadar 2: The Katha Continues, helmed by will bring back the cast of and Utkarsh Sharma. The film is touted to focus on the father-son relationship this time. Gadar 2 is expected to hit the big screens on August 11.