's son Karan Deol's wedding festivities kick started with a roka ceremony on Monday night. In no time, videos and pictures from the event went viral on social media. A video of Sunny Deol dancing to The Punjaabban Song from the 2022 film JugJugg Jeeyo is everywhere on the internet. While Sunny Deol groves to the beats of the peppy track, his brother - standing nearby - is seen admiring him. Reacting to the video, a fan wrote, "kuch nhi badla...sunny pahji pehle bhi aise hi nachte the or abhi bhi same." Another said, "Dance aisa karo k 4 lag puche "karna kya chahte ho" #sunnydeolsupremacy." Also Read - Esha Deol to skip to Karan Deol’s wedding despite getting invitation from Sunny Deol? [Exclusive]

Karan Deol is getting married to his long-time girlfriend Drisha Acharya. The couple will tie the knot on June 18. Also Read - Karan Deol-Drisha Acharya wedding reception: Salman Khan, Hrithik Roshan and other A-Listers to attend Sunny Deol's grand bash on THIS date [Exclusive]

Check out the video here:

Another video of Sunny Deol dancing to the song Morni Banke from the 2018 film also surfaced on the internet.

Karan Deol with his “Best Men”

Karan Deol also treated us with an adorable picture of himself with his "best men." Any guesses? Of course her father Sunny Deol and brother Rajveer Deol. The adorable picture featured Karan dressed in a blue kurta while posing with his father, decked up in black, and brother, in a white shirt. "Couldn't be more grateful (red heart emoticon) My best men!" read Karan Deol’s caption. His uncle Bobby Deol reacted to the post with heart emojis.

Now, take a look at Karan and Drisha cutting a cake. While the groom was dressed in a blue ensemble, slipped into a stunning golden lehenga.A few months ago, Karan Deol got engaged to his longtime girlfriend Drisha Acharya in a private ceremony. Karan, who is the older child of Sunny and Pooja Deol, made his Bollywood debut in 2019 with Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas.The film was directed by his father Sunny Deol. He also featured in the 2021 film Velle, where Karan shared the screen space with his uncle .

The budding star will also be seen in Apne 2, co-starring grandfather , dad Sunny Deol and uncle Bobby Deol.