The Deols, especially Sunny Deol has spared no effort to make Karan Deol's wedding a memorable affair. He got married to his long-time sweetheart Drisha Acharya who has studied in New Zealand. She is the great grand-daughter of Bimal Roy. The nuptials have happened in Juhu. It seems the reception will take place in Taj Land's End, Bandra. Sunny Deol took to Instagram to post a wonderful message for Drisha Acharya. He said he was happy to gain a daughter. The macho man dotes on his family. Brother Bobby Deol sent love to the new bahu of the house. The marriage coincided with the occasion of Father's Day. Also Read - Karan Deol, Drisha Acharya Wedding: Sunny Deol's media shy wife Pooja seen at pre-wedding function [View Pic]

Dharmendra said that the families know one another since a while. He also said that Drisha Acharya was a very sweet and sensible girl. She has a job in the tourism sector. Sunny Deol also posted a picture of Dharmendra and him on this special occasion. Also Read - Karan Deol, Drisha Acharya wedding: Ranveer Singh amps up the mood as he lifts up the groom; screams Gadar's iconic 'Tara, Tara' on meeting Sunny Deol [Watch Video]

Drisha Acharya wore a red lehenga for the wedding. Karan Deol was in a white sherwani. The bride ditched the choodas and came dancing on the song Din Shagna Da. The couple did not invite many people for the nuptials as they wanted a close family and friends affair. Sunny Deol has invited the whole industry for the reception. Also Read - Karan Deol-Drisha Acharya wedding: Dharmendra’s second wife Hema Malini to attend the wedding? Here’s what we know

The sangeet was a gala affair. We had Sunny Deol dancing on Main Nikla Gaddi Lekar while Bobby Deol and his wife Tanya performed on Humko Tumse Pyaar Hain from Barsaat. Some of the guests included Alizeh Agnihotri, Javed Jaffri, Anju Bhavnani, Ranveer Singh and others. Ranveer Singh said that Gadar 2 will break all box office records. The movie is coming on August 11, 2023.