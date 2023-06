Karan Deol, the elder son of got married to his long-time girlfriend Drisha Acharya today. She is the granddaughter of legendary filmmaker . The nuptials happened in Mumbai. We have seen members like Sunny Deol, , Rajveer Deol, , Bobby and Tanya Deol in the ceremonies. Many were wondering about the presence of Sunny Deol's wife Pooja. Well, finally there is a picture of hers that is doing the rounds on social media. This is from the engagement of Karan Deol and Drisha Acharya. We can see Pooja seated with the bride. Take a look... Also Read - Karan Deol, Drisha Acharya wedding: Ranveer Singh amps up the mood as he lifts up the groom; screams Gadar's iconic 'Tara, Tara' on meeting Sunny Deol [Watch Video]

We can see her in an olive coloured dress. Pooja Deol is quite a pretty woman. Given how handsome the sons of Sunny Deol are, we are seen they have great genes. Pooja Deol was also seen today at the marriage in a green sharara set. Also Read - Karan Deol-Drisha Acharya wedding: Dharmendra’s second wife Hema Malini to attend the wedding? Here’s what we know

Take a look at Pooja Deol's pic from the wedding (3rd pic)

Well, Pooja Deol is an Anglo-Indian woman. Her mother was British while her dad is Indian. Sunny Deol and she got married in the year 1984. He got married just after his debut in 1983 with the movie, . Their younger son Rajveer is also planning to enter films. The family is now deciding on his debut vehicle. Fans are also discussing how and her two daughters, Esha and Aahana are not to be seen at the wedding. It seems the actress did not attend as her mom Hema Malini stayed away from the family functions. But they might come for the reception party. As we know, Dharmendra was married to Prakash Kaur before he got hitched to Hema Malini. Also Read - Karan Deol wedding: Dharmendra reveals how his grandson introduced fiancee Drisha Acharya to family

It seems Pooja Deol was living in London for a few years after her marriage. She is a writer. Sunny Deol would come to visit her in between his schedules. The lady preferred to stay away from the media. Some says the actor's alleged rumours of close friendships with and created unrest in their lives. Pooja Deol is much loved by her in-laws. But the lady likes to stay away from the limelight and it has been that way.