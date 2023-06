Karan Deol is all set to get married to his beloved Drisha Acharya on June 16. The wedding festivities of the adorable couple have already begun, and the videos and pictures of this simple and cute couple have won hearts. And now the latest update is that Karan and Drisha will be staying with their parents after marriage, which is very unlike today’s generation. We obviously see this happening in films after a lot of conflicts, though. But here in real life, Karan Deol has turned out to be the real-life Mickey from Tu Jhooti Main Makkar, who loves his family and ladylove equally and stays with her with his family after marriage too. Also Read - Adipurush: The popularity of films has no boundaries! price increases for the Prabhas movie 2,000 rupees in Delhi,

The latest buzz in the industry is that Karan Deol has reassured his father that he isn't moving out anywhere but staying with them even after marriage. As per reports in TOI, Sunny used to tear up every time he thought about his separation from son Karan Deol. "Sunny teared up every time the subject of Karan's post-marriage residential plans would come up, until Karan reassured his father that Drisha and he had no plans of staying on their own." It is said that Drisha equally approved of this. "She is very family-oriented and has always cherished family values."

The Deols are the coolest family in B Town, and who would like to stay away from such an amazing family? Drisha and Karan will be getting married tomorrow, and the B-Towj biggies from , , and more are expected to give the soon-to-be newlyweds their blessings. It is said that the reception party is going to be one helluva night. Fans definitely cannot wait to see an inside glimpse of this big, fat Bollywood wedding.