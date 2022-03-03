Karan Deol comes from a family that has actors like his grandfather , father , and uncles and . So undeniably there is a lot of expectation from him. He made his Bollywood debut with Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas with Saher Bamba but it failed to create magic at the box office. Karan was feeling very low because of the debacle. However, his uncle Bobby Deol motivated him by talking about his own rollercoaster journey in Bollywood. Also Read - Gadar 2: These songs from Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel's Gadar to be a part of the sequel – deets inside

"Bobby chacha came up to me and he said 'for three years, I didn't get any work. I had the biggest start to my career and I had the biggest of hits, but when things weren't working my way, things weren't," Karan told Siddharth Kannan.

Recalling how Bobby told him that he has got a second chance to prove his mettle as an actor, Karan said, "But just don't give up. Look at me, three years later and now I am going solid all over again and I feel like I have got relaunched in the industry. So just looking at him and looking at such motivational people in my house, I just didn't admit defeat."

Karan is now looking forward to making his own identity that is not just because of his family background. After the failure of his debut film Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas, his next film Velle came after a gap that did well in cinemas. He will now be seen in Apne 2 alongside Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol.

"As I said, it feels really great to be recognized as an actor coming from such a legendary background but I would want to make my own mark. I want to be called 'Karan Deol.' I want to break the shackles and create my own identity in the industry. For the same, I have been working on different skills. Apart from acting, I have been working on my physique and skills like boxing and dancing. As an artist, I am ready to give whatever it takes to give to that art. I am open to exploring all genres but action and thriller is something that I am really keen to do in the coming days," Karan told IANS.