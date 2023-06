Sunny Deol’s son Karan Deol is all set t tie the knot to his lady love Drisha Acharya. A pre-wedding party was hosted on Monday evening in Mumbai. The Deol brothers Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, and Abhay Deol reunited for the celebration making a rare appearance together. According to reports, Karan Deol will get into wedlock this month. Ahead of another big Bollywood wedding veteran actor Dharmendra revealed how his grandson introduced his fiancee to the family. Also Read - Sunny Deol’s son Karan Deol set to tie the knot next month; all about next big Bollywood wedding

Karan Deol’s grandfather approved his choice and gave the green light for the wedding. In an interview with ETimes, the actor praised his grandson calling him a good and caring person. The Sholay actor is also happy that Karan has found his partner. On being asked how Drisha was introduced to the family he stated it was a family chain that was followed. Karan first told his mother who then told who then informed his father Dharmendra. So that’s how the actor learned about his grandson’s partner. Reacting to the situation Dharmendra said, “Go ahead if Karan likes her.” Later he also met Drisha Acharya for the first time when a family meeting was held at his residence.

Karan Deol and Drisha Acharya are reported to be childhood sweethearts. They will be turning their love story into a lifetime relationship. The wedding will happen this month but the date is not known whereas the wedding festivities are expected to start from June 16. Reportedly, it will be a close ceremony with family and friends in attendance. Reportedly, they have booked Taj Lands End in Bandra, Mumbai, as their wedding venue. The bride-to-be Drisha Acharya is ’s granddaughter.

Trending Now

On the work front, Karan Deol made his Bollywood debut with Pal Pal Dil Ke Pass. He then appeared in the 2021 film Velle also starring his uncle . He will be next seen in Apne 2 also starring Dharmendra, Sunny Deol, and ,. On the other hand, Dharmendra will be seen in ’s directorial Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani. The family entertainer headlined by and will release in theaters on 28th July 2023.