Wedding celebrations have begun in the Deol family. ’s son, Karan Deol is ready to walk down the aisle with his ladylove Drisha Acharya on June 18. Ahead of the grand union, the pre-wedding festivities have started in full swing. Karan and Drisha’s roka ceremony was held on Monday, June 12, in the presence of close friends and family. On the occasion, the three Deol brothers and actors - Sunny Deol, , and made a rare appearance. They were clicked together, posing for the shutterbugs, sharing the same frame. Also Read - Karan Deol wedding: Dharmendra reveals how his grandson introduced fiancee Drisha Acharya to family

Sunny, Bobby and Abhay Deol look stylish

Celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani dropped a video on Instagram featuring the brother duo, Sunny and Bobby Deol accompanied by their cousin, Abhay Deol. The trio definitely turned some heads in their super-stylish attire. Sunny kept it simple, wearing a casual black shirt and blue denim jeans. His brother, Bobby looked handsome sporting a sheer white, half-unbuttoned shirt and a pair of black trousers. Abhay Deol, on the other hand, donned a black tee, that he layered with a marble-printed jacket and charcoal black jeans. Also Read - Gadar 2 teaser: Sunny Deol is back as Tara Singh to save India from getting crushed by haters; fans call it blockbuster

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

The three brothers, were patient enough to let their pictures be taken by the paparazzi. They stood together arm-in-arm, flashing beaming smiles. The video concluded with Sunny, Bobby, and Abhay doing a ‘namaste’ to the paps and waving them goodbye. Also Read - Animal: Did Sandeep Reddy Vanga react to Ranbir Kapoor starrer's clash with OMG 2, Gadar 2?

Trending Now

Fans react to Sunny, Bobby and Abhal Deol’s video

Social media users were happy to find the three brothers sharing the same frame. They reacted to the video by dropping a series of lovely comments. One user drew references to the trio’s individual films as they wrote, “Tara Singh, Baba Nirala and DevD together.” “The most humble family of Bollywood,” lauded another. A few others went all red hearts in the comments.

Karan Deol’s wife-to-be, Drisha Acharya, is the great-granddaughter of prominent filmmaker . The star-studded yet intimate roka ceremony, held in Mumbai was attended by esteemed members of the film fraternity including , her daughter Paloma Thakeria, ’s parents, and Jagjit Singh Bhavnani with his wife, Anju Bhavnani.

Sunny, Bobby and Abhay Deol upcoming films

Speaking of the Deol brothers, Sunny Deol is gearing up for the release of his upcoming, much-anticipated film Gadar 2, the sequel to the 2001 iconic film Gadar. Gadar 2 will bring back the cast of and Utkarsh Sharma. Meanwhile, Bobby Deol will be playing a significant role in the -starrer Animal. Speaking of Abhay Deol, the actor was last seen in the widely-watched Netflix web series Trial By Fire.