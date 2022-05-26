has turned 50 and the filmmaker has thrown a lavish birthday bash, which saw a slew of Bollywood celebs coming under one roof with their uber stylish appearances. But what made everyone's head turn was the arrival of couples such as Hrithik Roshan-Saba Azad, Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif, Rakul Preet Singh-Jackky Bhagnani among others. Also Read - Karan Johar's 50th birthday bash: Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh attend the party sans Alia Bhatt and Deepika Padukone [View Pics]

Hrithik and Saba made their first official appearance together as a couple. They walked hand-in-hand as they arrived and Hrithik, being a gentleman, introduced Saba to everyone. Vicky and Katrina too made a stunning appearance together that left everyone in awe. Other couples who swooned everyone with their chemistry were and ex wife , Shahid Kapoor-Mira Rajput, Mouni Roy-Suraj Nambiar and Aayush Sharma-Arpita Khan. Also Read - Karan Johar's 50th birthday bash: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Janhvi Kapoor and more actresses add the perfect glitz and glamour to the party

Take a look.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Instant Bollywood (@instantbollywood)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Instant Bollywood (@instantbollywood)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Instant Bollywood (@instantbollywood)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Instant Bollywood (@instantbollywood)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Instant Bollywood (@instantbollywood)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Instant Bollywood (@instantbollywood)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Instant Bollywood (@instantbollywood)

On his 50th birthday on Wednesday, Karan Johar announced that he will now make an action film and will start shooting on April 23. He also unveiled the release date of his upcoming movie Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, which will hit the big screens on February 10. Also Read - Karan Johar's 50th birthday bash: Malaika Arora's appearance in an oversized jacket and high platform sandals will make you go WTF