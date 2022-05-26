Karan Johar 50th birthday bash: Hrithik Roshan introduces Saba Azad to everyone, Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal walk hand-in-hand like a perfect couple

The arrival of Bollywood couples such as Hrithik Roshan-Saba Azad, Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif, Rakul Preet Singh-Jackky Bhagnani among others at Karan Johar's 50th birthday bash made everyone's head turn.