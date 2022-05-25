Karan Johar 50th birthday party: Here's how the cool filmmaker will be styled for his big bash

Karan Johar completes half a century on planet Earth today, 25th May, and the filmmaker has pulled out all the stops to make it an affair to remember. From what we've heard, the Karan Johar birthday party is going to be a spectacular event that's should leave everyone awestruck. An entire floor has apparently been booked at the prestigious Yash Raj Studios, with Karan Johar deciding on all-red theme and the decor boasts an extravagant set-like design, complete with a bountiful of red roses. Coming to the dress code, the guests have been requested to keep it to “black and bling”. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai MAJOR TWIST: Abhi throws Akshara’s joining letter in shocking fit of anger; will Akshu leave her job?

Karan Johar's stylist speaks up before the former's 50th birthday

Coming to how will prefer being styled, his celebrity hair designer, Darshan Yewalekar, said, "Karan Johar is a very creative person and this reflects in not just his work but in his life. He dresses, styles his surroundings and lives with a great sense of aesthetics and to work with him is always a great learning experience." Darshan Yewalekar's next hairstyling project is Karan Johar's directorial, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, and he's also styled KJo on multiple occasions, including for the covers of high-profile magazines like as well as for grand events like the recent and 's wedding.

Karan Johar's 50th birthday party guest list

So, who all will be attending the Karan Johar birthday bash. Well, is expected to fly down from the Cannes film festival for a day just for Karan Johar. is also supposed to accompany his wife in flying dowing from Cannes and being there for Karan. Apart from Deepika and Ranveer, KJo's other very close buddies, including , , Malaika Arora, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, , and Sidharth Malhotra are also set to attend his grand affair. Last but most importantly, Karan Johar's closest friend in Bollywood or anywhere else, King Khan Shah Rukh Khan, is slated to make an appearance as the guest of honour.