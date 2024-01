Karan Johar is not the one to mince his words. These days he has not been holding back but sharing insights as a filmmaker. Even though the Koffee With Karan 7 host gets flak for his confessions, Karan has been coming clean while wearing his heart on his sleeves. In a recent roundtable conference, the Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani filmmaker admitted to getting some people to talk positively about his movies. Yes, you read that right.

BollywoodLife is now on WhatsApp. Click here to join for the latest Entertainment News. Also Read - When Karan Johar 'almost killed' Rani Mukerji by making her shoot a rain sequence at -14 degrees

Karan Johar makes a big confession about getting positive reviews for his movies

Karan Johar talked about the people who conduct vox pops outside cinemas wherein people come and talk about the most sensational things about the movies. He shared that those are not the real audience. Karan shares that the real audience has slipped away. There are others who purposely give loud reactions just to go viral. Karan then admits that sometimes, they plant people with the help of their PR to praise the movie. Karan said this at the Galatta Roundtable conference and got shocked reactions from fellow panellists. Also Read - Animal: Karan Johar recalls crying after watching THIS scene of Ranbir Kapoor starrer; praises filmmaker's absolute sense of conviction

Karan Johar explains the motive behind purposely planting people to praise his movies

"See, sometimes you’re also struggling to make a mark. As a producer, you will make every last-ditch attempt to make your film be heard," the filmmaker shares. The director admits that while he may call out the criticisms from the critics, he is also banking on them for his films whenever they sing praise for his films. He shares that he is changing with every movie. Karan adds that some movies work on their own and at that time, he can take the high ground and stay quiet. But sometimes, certain movies don't perform well and hence, they have to give out an impression that it is doing fine. Also Read - After Salman Khan, Karan Johar to reunite with Dunki star Shah Rukh Khan?

Trending Now

Watch this video of Karan Johar attending his kids' annual day celebrations here:

Karan Johar to reunite with Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan

Meanwhile, as per reports, Karan Johar is reuniting with Salman Khan for the movie The Bull (tentative title). Salman and Karan are working after 25 years. As per the latest reports, Karan is also planning to work with Shah Rukh Khan. However, a confirmation from the filmmaker is awaited.