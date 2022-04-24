Karan Johar announces the release date of Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani; calls Alia Bhatt 'Box office ki Maharani'

is back with filmmaking and his fans can not wait for the ace filmmaker to show his magic once again this time he has made a comeback as a filmmaker with his favourite child and . The director has announced the release date of his directorial Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with the most adorable picture of the trio and the best caption ever. Also Read - Janhvi Kapoor's bronzed mermaid look in bikinis for a magazine is the HOTTEST thing on the Internet today – view pics

He took to his Instagram and wrote, " So much josh and jazbaati jawaani,Pritam ki dhamakedar dhun bhi hai sunani, Garam Dharam ka swag toh dekho Bas humari favourite Jaya ji ki tasveer mat kheencho! Ab unki beshumaar tareef karni hai lazmi, The one and only Shabana Azmi!Aur phir Gucci mein lipa Ranveer as Rocky, Ishq ke ghode pe savour like an aashiq jockey!Box office ki maharani humari Alia Rani, Kya phir banegi dulhania in this kahaani? In sabka kare aap intezar, We are coming soon to win your ishq wala pyaar! #RockyAurRaniKiPremKahani FEB 10th 2023!".

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)

Alia Bhatt got married to at his residence as it was a close knot affair. And soon after her marriage flew away to Rajasthan to finish the last schedule of the film along with Karan Johar, Manish Malhotra and later Ranveer Singh joined them. Their pictures from the sets have been going VIRAL and fans are eagerly waiting to see the film. While Alia is also waiting for the release of her first film with hubby Ranbir Kapoor is helmed by . This is the first time the couple will be seen romancing on-screen. Alai and Ranbir met on the Brahmastra set 5 years ago and fell in love in today they are married and it is indeed one of the most awaited films of the couple.