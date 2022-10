Karan Johar has bid adieu to Twitter as he revealed that he a creating space for "positive energies". The filmmaker wrote in his last tweet which is not available now. The filmmaker is often trolled. Today, he shared a final tweet that read, "Goodbye Twitter". He has deactivated his account. Social media users wrote that Positive energy and peace are crucial more than any social media platform. Another one wished him goodbye and wrote that they shall see him in Jhalak Dikhla Jaa. Also Read - Deepika Padukone to Shah Rukh Khan: Bollywood stars who fought depression and overcame mental illness

A third user from Myanmar gave Karan good vibes and said, "Waiting more of your film arts". Karan is often addressed as the "flag bearer of nepotism". He spoke about the same in one of the recent episodes of Koffee With Karan Season 7. He also spoke about his mental health and revealed how therapy helped him during a final segment of Koffee With Karan Season 7. He revealed that he has developed a thick skin over the years and it does not bother him when he reads kinds of stuff that are pathetic.

The moviemaker feels that even his kids are abused and he feels those are the times when he wants to leave everything. Karan feels like everyone can talk about him, and his sexuality and plot all the conspiracy theories that they have created. It does not affect him and it is not like he has not been in therapy and has not had issues in the past.

Karan did face a lot of criticism with his show ‘Koffee with Karan Season 7'. He was trolled as she showed Alia in the majority of the episodes. A Twitter user had also written that if there was a drinking game where they had to take a shot every time Karan mentioned Alia's name, everyone would be drunk by the end of the episode.