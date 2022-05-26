celebrated his 50th birthday yesterday and his birthday bash at YRF was the talk of the town. It was attended by many prominent Bollywood celebrities like , , , , and more. Now, Karan to Instagram today to share a post in which he can ne seen making fun of his green birthday outfit. His self-deprecatory humour was on point. Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji groove to Koi Mil Gaya at Karan Johar's birthday bash, Video goes VIRAL [Watch]

He wrote, "Ok so it's Christmas tree chic! But the Bling factor is intact! I am overwhelmed with the love and blessings but that didn't stop me for being a serial poser, pouter and preener! Roz karenge pose✅ styled by @ekalakhani in @dolcegabbana hair @rajeev_gogoi make up @paresh_kalgutkar ? @sheldon.santos managed by the birthday boy @len5bm ! I am 50! Nazar na lage mujhe!"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)

The post is getting a lot of reactions from celebs and fans. "Belated happy birthday Rockstar," wrote . wrote, "That ring ? tho!." Fans reacted with heart and fire emojis.

Meanwhile, on his birthday yesterday, Karan took to Twitter to make an announcement about his next film. He revealed that after Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, he will start shooting for an action film next year in April. He wrote, “The one aspect that I believe I am most passionate about is being a filmmaker! In the past, I have always taken long gaps between my films but today on this special day, I would like to announce my next directorial feature…”