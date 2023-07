Karan Johar once confessed that he didn't want Aditya Chopra to cast Ranveer Singh in his debut film, Band Baaja Baarat, because of his looks. The man who once directed him wasn't sure about his looks and felt that he wasn't hero material. Ranveer Singh, who made his appearance on Karan Johar's show Koffee With Karan for the first time ever, was told by the filmmaker that he wasn't very happy with Yash Chopra telling him about casting Ranveer in Band Baaja Baarat and that he felt that Aditya Chopra was making a mistake. Also Read - When Amitabh Bachchan made this complain about Deepika Padukone in public and left her speechless [Watch video]

Watch the video of Karan Johar demeaning Ranveer Singh's looks and how he didn't want Aditya Chopra to cast him in Band Baaja Baarat.

Ranveer's reaction says it all in this old video about how he has come a long way and how today he is the most remarkable actor. He proved his mettle with his very first film and shined like a star. And even Karan Johar accepts it and takes his word back. In the same video, the filmmaker is seen calling Ranveer the movie star after watching Band Baaja Baarat. Ranveer was present on the show with Anushka Sharma, and he even asks him for a tissue when Karan reveals to him how he asked Adi not to cast him because of his looks. Also Read - Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt reveal how Deepika Padukone, Ranbir Kapoor have reacted to Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani songs

One user commented, "This judgemental aunty judging everyone...as if he is the best and then shamelessly confessing this in front of those who r already stars now. Not sure why people still join him in his own show and give him the TRP for insulting their own self. Dats Bollywood?? Karan Pig". Another user said, "So he cares about looks more than skills…interesting". Also Read - Alia Bhatt is the queen of expressions and THESE pics from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani musical evening are proof

As this video goes viral, netizens are badly slamming the filmmaker and are calling him a judgmental aunty, and some are claiming that he never supported outside talent. The classic example is his revelations that he himself made, right from disliking Ranveer Singh's looks to sabotaging Anushka Sharma's career to telling Ayushmann Khurrana that they don't cast outsiders. Well, Karan is an evolved person today and he has cast Ranveer as his lead in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani opposite Alia Bhatt.