Yes you read it right, there was a time when Karan Johar had himself confessed that he didn't want Kajol but Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to play Anjali's role in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Ghum and play Shah Rukh Khan's leading lady, because at that time Kajol was married to Ajay Devgn and she wanted to start a family, so KJo thought that the actress wouldn't be interested in doing the role, in one of his interviews that has been resurfaced on the internet,

Karan Johar reportedly told ," When I was casting for Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Ghum, I got to know that Kajol won't be able to do the film because she was married and maybe she wanted to start a family. I thought I will approach Aishwarya. On that particular day, at 3 p.m. I reached Kajol's studio and I thought she will say no, we will shed some tears and I will leave. I, of course, felt bad because Kajol had already worked with me." He further added in the same interview," But I don't know what changed; Kajol actually wanted to do the film. So, I did not go to meet Aishwarya. But Aishwarya was my choice, and after that, the series of 'missing' started".

While reportedly during shooting, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Ghum Kajol suffered a miscarriage and was broken by it. But today she is the happy mother of Nysa and Yug, who are all grown-ups, and today we cannot imagine K3G without Kajol. Well, she was meant to do this film.