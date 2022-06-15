In the past few weeks, several Bollywood celebrities such as , , and tested positive for Covid-19. It was reported that these celebrities contracted the virus after attending 's 50th birthday bash at the Yash Raj Films studio at Andheri West in Mumbai. The event was dubbed as Covid-19 super-spreader stating that 50-55 guests were infected with Covid-19. Karan Johar has finally reacted to the allegations and said that he feels victimised since there were lots of events happening that week. Also Read - Karan Johar gets emotional as he reveals his life's deepest regret, 'I don’t have a life partner'

"There were stories and media articles that said that it became a super-spreader. Now look, not to get technical about it but we don't know who contracted it and when because there was a lot happening that week, even in the movie industry. There was another party, there were weddings, there were events, there were shoots, why blame me? Like everything, why does it come down to me?" Karan told Film Companion.

He further added, "I don't mean to sound like a victim but I do feel marginally victimised. I'm like I have nothing to do with this pandemic, I just want to put it out there. It's not me. I have no connection with the beginning and the origin of this pandemic. I just want to put it out there. So why people wrote what they did, how many people contracted it, did it happen at my party, I'm not saying it, I don't know."

According to Bollywood Hungama, the list of those who contracted the virus is still unknown; it is learnt that it does include several renowned Bollywood stars. The portal even quoted a source, saying that "Karan's close friends from the Bollywood film industry are Covid-infected after the party, although they are not revealing that they've tested positive."

The report had also stated that Kartik Aaryan, who was not present at Karan's party, tested positive for Covid since he got the virus from one of his heroines who were there at the party and with whom Kartik was promoting his film.