Ever since was launched by in his 2012 directorial Student Of The Year, there has been no turning back for her. She proved her mettle as an actor in films such as Highway, Dear Zindagi, Raazi, Gangubai Kathiawadi and now her South debut with SS Rajamouli's magnum opus RRR, which has become India's biggest blockbuster till date. While Karan doesn't want to take credit for Alia's immense success and achievements, the filmmaker feels worried that she might have gotten 'too much too soon.' Also Read - Kangana Ranaut takes a dig at Karan Johar as Lock Upp crosses 200 million views: 'Tere rone ke din aa gaye papa jo'

"I have given her the least challenging role of her career. Everyone gives me credit for Alia, and I deserve no credit,” Karan said during his interaction with Bharadwaj Rangan on Galatta Plus. He further said that he might have given her an emotional launch in the industry, it was Imtiaz Ali who gave Alia the professional launch in her acting career. Karan revealed that he was choked up after watching Gangubai Kathiawadi and feels privileged to be working in the industry while she's also around. He went on to declare as the best actor across genders. Also Read - Did Alia Bhatt just drop a HINT about a year-end wedding with Ranbir Kapoor?

Karan expressed his worry that Alia will now always have to stay on top of her game. "I always pray for her… Because it’s too much too soon. Shah Rukh once said that. He said, ‘Too much too soon, she will always have to be at the top of her game’,” he added. While Karan and Alia will be reuniting in their upcoming film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, the filmmaker said that though he expects Alia to sign on any project that he offers, he advised her to pick her projects only if she believes in it and not out of any sort of obligation. Also Read - Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas to visit India with their baby girl soon? Mom Madhu reveals the plan

Recently, Alia had said that even though she has touched the high of highs, she is still grounded and doesn't take success to her head or failure to her heart. "I have a very good support system of friends and family... You have to tell yourself and understand that what you are doing as an actor is not really who you are... I am still that young girl who started 10 years ago. I don't think I have mastered everything," she told IANS.

"Done something successful, pat your back and move on, something bad has happened, pat your heart and move on. You just have to move on and I am more interested in creating relationships -- my friends, family, my loved ones than thinking about 'oh I am so great!'. That is a very lonely place to be," she added.

Alia will next be seen in 's trilogy alongside her boyfriend . It also stars , and Nagarjuna Akkineni.